Cobalt-57 Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cobalt-57 in global, including the following market information:

Global Cobalt-57 Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cobalt-57 Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Ci)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/156288/global-cobalt-forecast-market-2022-2028-176

Global top five Cobalt-57 companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cobalt-57 market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cobalt-57 Waste Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cobalt-57 include Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology, China National Nuclear Corporation, NIIAR, Mayak and Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cobalt-57 manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cobalt-57 Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ci)

Global Cobalt-57 Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cobalt-57 Waste

Cobalt-57 Radiation Source

Global Cobalt-57 Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ci)

Global Cobalt-57 Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industry

Medical

Agriculture

Academic

Others

Global Cobalt-57 Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ci)

Global Cobalt-57 Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cobalt-57 revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cobalt-57 revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cobalt-57 sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Ci)

Key companies Cobalt-57 sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology

China National Nuclear Corporation

NIIAR

Mayak

Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/156288/global-cobalt-forecast-market-2022-2028-176

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cobalt-57 Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cobalt-57 Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cobalt-57 Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cobalt-57 Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cobalt-57 Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cobalt-57 Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cobalt-57 Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cobalt-57 Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cobalt-57 Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cobalt-57 Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cobalt-57 Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cobalt-57 Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cobalt-57 Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cobalt-57 Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cobalt-57 Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cobalt-57 Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Cobalt-57 Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Cobalt-57 Waste

4.1.3 Cobalt-57 Radiation Source

4.2 By Type – Global Cobalt-57 Revenue & Forecasts



Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/156288/global-cobalt-forecast-market-2022-2028-176

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/