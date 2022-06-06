Cobalt-57 Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cobalt-57 in global, including the following market information:
Global Cobalt-57 Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cobalt-57 Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Ci)
Global top five Cobalt-57 companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cobalt-57 market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cobalt-57 Waste Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cobalt-57 include Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology, China National Nuclear Corporation, NIIAR, Mayak and Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cobalt-57 manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cobalt-57 Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ci)
Global Cobalt-57 Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cobalt-57 Waste
Cobalt-57 Radiation Source
Global Cobalt-57 Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ci)
Global Cobalt-57 Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industry
Medical
Agriculture
Academic
Others
Global Cobalt-57 Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ci)
Global Cobalt-57 Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cobalt-57 revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cobalt-57 revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cobalt-57 sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Ci)
Key companies Cobalt-57 sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology
China National Nuclear Corporation
NIIAR
Mayak
Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cobalt-57 Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cobalt-57 Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cobalt-57 Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cobalt-57 Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cobalt-57 Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cobalt-57 Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cobalt-57 Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cobalt-57 Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cobalt-57 Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cobalt-57 Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cobalt-57 Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cobalt-57 Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cobalt-57 Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cobalt-57 Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cobalt-57 Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cobalt-57 Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Cobalt-57 Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Cobalt-57 Waste
4.1.3 Cobalt-57 Radiation Source
4.2 By Type – Global Cobalt-57 Revenue & Forecasts
