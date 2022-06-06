Copper Sheet and Strip Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Copper Sheet and Strip in global, including the following market information:

Global Copper Sheet and Strip Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Copper Sheet and Strip Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Copper Sheet and Strip companies in 2021 (%)

The global Copper Sheet and Strip market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Copper Sheet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Copper Sheet and Strip include Aurubis, Mitsubishi Shindoh, EGM Group, KME, CNMC, CHALCO, Wieland, Anhui Xinke and MKM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Copper Sheet and Strip manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Copper Sheet and Strip Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Copper Sheet and Strip Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Copper Sheet

Copper Strip

Global Copper Sheet and Strip Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Copper Sheet and Strip Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Machinery Industry

Electronic Industry

Architecture and Art

Others

Global Copper Sheet and Strip Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Copper Sheet and Strip Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Copper Sheet and Strip revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Copper Sheet and Strip revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Copper Sheet and Strip sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Copper Sheet and Strip sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aurubis

Mitsubishi Shindoh

EGM Group

KME

CNMC

CHALCO

Wieland

Anhui Xinke

MKM

Poongsan

GB Holding

Xingye Copper

Jintian Group

Dowa Metaltech

Furukawa Electric

Jiangxi Copper Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Copper Sheet and Strip Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Copper Sheet and Strip Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Copper Sheet and Strip Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Copper Sheet and Strip Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Copper Sheet and Strip Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Copper Sheet and Strip Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Copper Sheet and Strip Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Copper Sheet and Strip Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Copper Sheet and Strip Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Copper Sheet and Strip Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Copper Sheet and Strip Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Copper Sheet and Strip Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Copper Sheet and Strip Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Copper Sheet and Strip Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Copper Sheet and Strip Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Copper Sheet and Strip Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

