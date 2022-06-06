Insect-based Protein Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Insect-based Protein in global, including the following market information:
Global Insect-based Protein Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Insect-based Protein Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Insect-based Protein companies in 2021 (%)
The global Insect-based Protein market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Crickets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Insect-based Protein include Thailand Unique, Agriprotein Technologies, Proti-Farm, EnviroFlight, Entomo Farms, Nordic Insect, Kreca Ento-Food, CRIK Nutrition and Exo Protein, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Insect-based Protein manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Insect-based Protein Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Insect-based Protein Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Crickets
Black Soldier Flies
Mealworms
Others
Global Insect-based Protein Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Insect-based Protein Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverage
Animal Nutrition
Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics
Others
Global Insect-based Protein Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Insect-based Protein Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Insect-based Protein revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Insect-based Protein revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Insect-based Protein sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Insect-based Protein sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Thailand Unique
Agriprotein Technologies
Proti-Farm
EnviroFlight
Entomo Farms
Nordic Insect
Kreca Ento-Food
CRIK Nutrition
Exo Protein
Deli Bugs
Hopper Foods
Kric8
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Insect-based Protein Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Insect-based Protein Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Insect-based Protein Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Insect-based Protein Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Insect-based Protein Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Insect-based Protein Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Insect-based Protein Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Insect-based Protein Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Insect-based Protein Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Insect-based Protein Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Insect-based Protein Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Insect-based Protein Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Insect-based Protein Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insect-based Protein Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Insect-based Protein Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insect-based Protein Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
