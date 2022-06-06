Industrial Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Oil in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Industrial Oil companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Oil market was valued at 65910 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 86840 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Compressor Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Oil include Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Shell, Rosneft, ADNOC, Lubrizol, BP, Lukoil and Total, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Compressor Oil
Hydraulic Oil
Gear Oil
Vacuum Pump Oil
Turbine Oil
Food Machinery Oil
Other
Global Industrial Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Power Equipment Lubricants
Construction Machinery Lubricants
Industrial Equipment Lubricants
Other
Global Industrial Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Industrial Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Exxon Mobil
Chevron
Shell
Rosneft
ADNOC
Lubrizol
BP
Lukoil
Total
Sinopec
CNPC
HPCL
Gazprom Neft
Indian Oil
Pertamina
Phillips 66 Company
FUCHS Group
Repsol
SK Lubricants
JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy
Lubrication Engineers
Exol LuLukoilbricants
Hindustan Petroleum
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Oil Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Oil Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Oil Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Oil Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Oil Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Oil Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Oil Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Oil Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Oil Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Oil Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Oil Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Industrial Oil Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Compressor Oil
