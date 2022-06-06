Industrial Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Oil in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Industrial Oil companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Oil market was valued at 65910 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 86840 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Compressor Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Oil include Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Shell, Rosneft, ADNOC, Lubrizol, BP, Lukoil and Total, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Compressor Oil

Hydraulic Oil

Gear Oil

Vacuum Pump Oil

Turbine Oil

Food Machinery Oil

Other

Global Industrial Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Power Equipment Lubricants

Construction Machinery Lubricants

Industrial Equipment Lubricants

Other

Global Industrial Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Industrial Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Exxon Mobil

Chevron

Shell

Rosneft

ADNOC

Lubrizol

BP

Lukoil

Total

Sinopec

CNPC

HPCL

Gazprom Neft

Indian Oil

Pertamina

Phillips 66 Company

FUCHS Group

Repsol

SK Lubricants

JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy

Lubrication Engineers

Exol LuLukoilbricants

Hindustan Petroleum

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Industrial Oil Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Compressor Oil

