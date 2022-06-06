Insect Products for Food Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Insect Products for Food in global, including the following market information:
Global Insect Products for Food Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Insect Products for Food Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Insect Products for Food companies in 2021 (%)
The global Insect Products for Food market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Whole Insect Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Insect Products for Food include AgriProtein, EnviroFlight, Innovafeed, ?nsect, Hexafly, Protix, Aspire Food Group, EntomoFarms and Protifarm, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Insect Products for Food manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Insect Products for Food Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Insect Products for Food Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Whole Insect
Powder
Others
Global Insect Products for Food Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Insect Products for Food Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food
Beverage
Global Insect Products for Food Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Insect Products for Food Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Insect Products for Food revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Insect Products for Food revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Insect Products for Food sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Insect Products for Food sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AgriProtein
EnviroFlight
Innovafeed
?nsect
Hexafly
Protix
Aspire Food Group
EntomoFarms
Protifarm
Jimini?s
Chapul Cricket Protein
Imago Insect Products
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Insect Products for Food Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Insect Products for Food Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Insect Products for Food Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Insect Products for Food Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Insect Products for Food Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Insect Products for Food Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Insect Products for Food Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Insect Products for Food Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Insect Products for Food Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Insect Products for Food Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Insect Products for Food Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Insect Products for Food Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Insect Products for Food Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insect Products for Food Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Insect Products for Food Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insect Products for Food Companies
