Fire Fighting Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fire Fighting Material in global, including the following market information:
Global Fire Fighting Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fire Fighting Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Fire Fighting Material companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fire Fighting Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fire Fighting Material include Tyco Fire Protection Products, Amerex Corporation, National Foam, ICL Performance Products, DIC, Suolong, Dafo Fomtec, Fire Service Plus and Dr. Richard Sthamer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fire Fighting Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fire Fighting Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fire Fighting Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Foam
Liquid
Others
Global Fire Fighting Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fire Fighting Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Wildland Fires
Structural Fires
Industrial Fires
Others
Global Fire Fighting Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fire Fighting Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fire Fighting Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fire Fighting Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fire Fighting Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Fire Fighting Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tyco Fire Protection Products
Amerex Corporation
National Foam
ICL Performance Products
DIC
Suolong
Dafo Fomtec
Fire Service Plus
Dr. Richard Sthamer
Angus Fire
Buckeye Fire Equipment
Foamtech Antifire
Orchidee
Profoam
Jiangya
Langchao
Zhengzhou Yuheng
Liuli
Nenglin
K. V. Fire
Ruigang Fire Equipment
HD Fire Protect
Gongan
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fire Fighting Material Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fire Fighting Material Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fire Fighting Material Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fire Fighting Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fire Fighting Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fire Fighting Material Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fire Fighting Material Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fire Fighting Material Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fire Fighting Material Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fire Fighting Material Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fire Fighting Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fire Fighting Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fire Fighting Material Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Fighting Material Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fire Fighting Material Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Fighting Material Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
