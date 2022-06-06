Fire Fighting Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fire Fighting Material in global, including the following market information:

Global Fire Fighting Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fire Fighting Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Fire Fighting Material companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fire Fighting Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fire Fighting Material include Tyco Fire Protection Products, Amerex Corporation, National Foam, ICL Performance Products, DIC, Suolong, Dafo Fomtec, Fire Service Plus and Dr. Richard Sthamer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fire Fighting Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fire Fighting Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fire Fighting Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Foam

Liquid

Others

Global Fire Fighting Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fire Fighting Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Wildland Fires

Structural Fires

Industrial Fires

Others

Global Fire Fighting Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fire Fighting Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fire Fighting Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fire Fighting Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fire Fighting Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Fire Fighting Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tyco Fire Protection Products

Amerex Corporation

National Foam

ICL Performance Products

DIC

Suolong

Dafo Fomtec

Fire Service Plus

Dr. Richard Sthamer

Angus Fire

Buckeye Fire Equipment

Foamtech Antifire

Orchidee

Profoam

Jiangya

Langchao

Zhengzhou Yuheng

Liuli

Nenglin

K. V. Fire

Ruigang Fire Equipment

HD Fire Protect

Gongan

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fire Fighting Material Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fire Fighting Material Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fire Fighting Material Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fire Fighting Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fire Fighting Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fire Fighting Material Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fire Fighting Material Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fire Fighting Material Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fire Fighting Material Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fire Fighting Material Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fire Fighting Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fire Fighting Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fire Fighting Material Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Fighting Material Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fire Fighting Material Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Fighting Material Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

