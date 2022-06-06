Oleuropein Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Oleuropein is a phenylethanoid, a type of phenolic compound found in olive leaf from the olive tree together with other closely related compounds such as 10-hydroxyoleuropein, ligstroside, and 10-hydroxyligstroside.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Oleuropein in global, including the following market information:
Global Oleuropein Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Oleuropein Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Oleuropein companies in 2021 (%)
The global Oleuropein market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
10%-80% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Oleuropein include Nutra Green, Chengdu Biopurify, Olivus, Xian Yuensun Biological Technology, Natac, Kingherbs Limited, AdooQ BioScience, Frutarom and Sichuan Uniwell Biotechnology. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Oleuropein manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oleuropein Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Oleuropein Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
10%-80% Purity
95%-99% Purity
Other
Global Oleuropein Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Oleuropein Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Food & Beverages
Others
Global Oleuropein Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Oleuropein Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Oleuropein revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Oleuropein revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Oleuropein sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Oleuropein sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nutra Green
Chengdu Biopurify
Olivus
Xian Yuensun Biological Technology
Natac
Kingherbs Limited
AdooQ BioScience
Frutarom
Sichuan Uniwell Biotechnology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oleuropein Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Oleuropein Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Oleuropein Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Oleuropein Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Oleuropein Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Oleuropein Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Oleuropein Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Oleuropein Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Oleuropein Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Oleuropein Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Oleuropein Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oleuropein Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Oleuropein Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oleuropein Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oleuropein Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oleuropein Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Oleuropein Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 10%-80% Purity
4.1.3 95%-99% Purity
4.1.4 Other
4.2 By Type – Global Oleuro
