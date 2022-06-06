Sodium Iodate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Iodate in global, including the following market information:

Global Sodium Iodate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sodium Iodate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Sodium Iodate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sodium Iodate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pharma Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sodium Iodate include Iofina, Ajay-SQM, Jindian Chemical Co.,Ltd and Samrat Pharmachem Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sodium Iodate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sodium Iodate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Sodium Iodate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pharma Grade

Industrial Grade

Global Sodium Iodate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Sodium Iodate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceatical

Food

Other

Global Sodium Iodate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Sodium Iodate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sodium Iodate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sodium Iodate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sodium Iodate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Sodium Iodate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Iofina

Ajay-SQM

Jindian Chemical Co.,Ltd

Samrat Pharmachem Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sodium Iodate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sodium Iodate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sodium Iodate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sodium Iodate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sodium Iodate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sodium Iodate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sodium Iodate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sodium Iodate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sodium Iodate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sodium Iodate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sodium Iodate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Iodate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Iodate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Iodate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sodium Iodate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Iodate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Sodium Iodate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Pharma Grade

4.1.3 Industrial Grade

