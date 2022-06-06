Nylon 11 Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nylon 11 in global, including the following market information:

Global Nylon 11 Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nylon 11 Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Nylon 11 companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nylon 11 market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bio-based PA 11 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nylon 11 include Arkema, Evonik, BASF, DuPont, EMS-Chemie Holding, UBE Industries, SK Chemicals, Solvay and Sumitomo Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nylon 11 manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nylon 11 Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nylon 11 Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bio-based PA 11

Petroleum-based PA 11

Global Nylon 11 Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nylon 11 Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer Goods

Electronics

Others

Global Nylon 11 Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nylon 11 Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nylon 11 revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nylon 11 revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nylon 11 sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Nylon 11 sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arkema

Evonik

BASF

DuPont

EMS-Chemie Holding

UBE Industries

SK Chemicals

Solvay

Sumitomo Chemical

The Chemours Company

Mitsui Chemicals

Daikin Industries

DIC Corporation

Dongyue Group Limited

Fortron

Saudi Basic Industries

Honeywell

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nylon 11 Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nylon 11 Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nylon 11 Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nylon 11 Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nylon 11 Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nylon 11 Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nylon 11 Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nylon 11 Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nylon 11 Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nylon 11 Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nylon 11 Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nylon 11 Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nylon 11 Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nylon 11 Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nylon 11 Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nylon 11 Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Nylon 11 Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Bio-based PA 11

4.1.3 Petroleum-based PA 11

4.2 By Type – Global Nylon 11 Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type –

