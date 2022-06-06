Portable Air and Gas Compressor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Air and Gas Compressor in global, including the following market information:
Global Portable Air and Gas Compressor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Portable Air and Gas Compressor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Portable Air and Gas Compressor companies in 2021 (%)
The global Portable Air and Gas Compressor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Oil Free and Oilless Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Portable Air and Gas Compressor include Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, KAESER, Gardner Denver, Fusheng, Kobelco, Aerzen, Mitsui and Hitachi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Portable Air and Gas Compressor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Portable Air and Gas Compressor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Air and Gas Compressor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Oil Free and Oilless
Oil Immersed
Global Portable Air and Gas Compressor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Air and Gas Compressor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil and Gas
Power Generation
Food and Beverage
Medical
Manufacturing
Others
Global Portable Air and Gas Compressor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Air and Gas Compressor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Portable Air and Gas Compressor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Portable Air and Gas Compressor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Portable Air and Gas Compressor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Portable Air and Gas Compressor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Atlas Copco
Ingersoll Rand
KAESER
Gardner Denver
Fusheng
Kobelco
Aerzen
Mitsui
Hitachi
Anest Iwata
BOGE
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Portable Air and Gas Compressor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Portable Air and Gas Compressor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Portable Air and Gas Compressor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Portable Air and Gas Compressor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Portable Air and Gas Compressor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Portable Air and Gas Compressor Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Portable Air and Gas Compressor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Portable Air and Gas Compressor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Portable Air and Gas Compressor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Portable Air and Gas Compressor Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Portable Air and Gas Compressor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Air and Gas Compressor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Air and Gas Compressor Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Air and Gas Compressor Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable Air and Gas Com
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Portable Positive Displacement Air Compressor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Portable Rotary Screw Air Compressor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Portable Reciprocating Air Compressor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Portable V Shaped Compressor Market Research Report 2022