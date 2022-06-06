Powder Coating Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
There are three different types of powder coating equipment:Pretreatment (Where Product Is Cleaned Prior To Powder Coating),Application (Where The Powder Is Sprayed Onto The Product),Curing (Where The Powder Is Cured Into A Durable Finish)
This report contains market size and forecasts of Powder Coating Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Powder Coating Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Powder Coating Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Powder Coating Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Powder Coating Equipment market was valued at 1263.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1654.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Guns Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Powder Coating Equipment include Nordson, Gema, SAMES KREMLIN, J. Wagner, Parker Ionics, MSOberfl?chentechnikAG, Asahi Sunac, Koryo Coating Machine Industrial and Mitsuba Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Powder Coating Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Powder Coating Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Powder Coating Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Guns
Ovens
Powder Booths
Others
Global Powder Coating Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Powder Coating Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
General Metal
Agricultural and Construction
Appliance
Automotive
Architectural
Furniture
Others
Global Powder Coating Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Powder Coating Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Powder Coating Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Powder Coating Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Powder Coating Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Powder Coating Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nordson
Gema
SAMES KREMLIN
J. Wagner
Parker Ionics
MSOberfl?chentechnikAG
Asahi Sunac
Koryo Coating Machine Industrial
Mitsuba Systems
Hangzhou Color Powder Coating Equipment
Reliant Finishing Systems
Powder X Coating Systems?llc
UK Powder Coating/Bowker Machinery Limited
Weifang Galin Powder Coating Equipment Co.,Ltd
Tema
Amnor Powder Coating
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Powder Coating Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Powder Coating Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Powder Coating Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Powder Coating Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Powder Coating Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Powder Coating Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Powder Coating Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Powder Coating Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Powder Coating Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Powder Coating Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Powder Coating Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Powder Coating Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Powder Coating Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Powder Coating Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Powder Coating Equipment Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Powder Coating Equipment Companies
