Air Sonar Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Air Sonar, also called SODAR (an upward-looking in-air sonar) is used for atmospheric investigations.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Sonar in global, including the following market information:

Global Air Sonar Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Air Sonar Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Air Sonar companies in 2021 (%)

The global Air Sonar market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Height Range up to ?500 m Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Air Sonar include METEK Meteorologische Messtechnik GmbH, REMTECH S.A, AQ Systems, Scintec and SONIC CORPORATION, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Air Sonar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Air Sonar Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Sonar Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Height Range up to ?500 m

Height Range up to 501-1000 m

Height Range up to >1000 m

Global Air Sonar Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Sonar Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Wind Energy and Power Plant

Environmental

Airports

Onshore and Offshore

Meteorological

Military

Global Air Sonar Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Sonar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Air Sonar revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Air Sonar revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Air Sonar sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Air Sonar sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

METEK Meteorologische Messtechnik GmbH

REMTECH S.A

AQ Systems

Scintec

SONIC CORPORATION

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Air Sonar Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Air Sonar Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Air Sonar Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Air Sonar Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Air Sonar Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Air Sonar Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Air Sonar Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Air Sonar Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Air Sonar Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Air Sonar Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Air Sonar Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Air Sonar Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Air Sonar Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Sonar Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Air Sonar Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Sonar Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Air Sonar Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Height Range up to ?500 m

4.1.3 Height Range up to 501-1000 m

4.1.4 Height Range up to >1000 m

