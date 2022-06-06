Air Sonar Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Air Sonar, also called SODAR (an upward-looking in-air sonar) is used for atmospheric investigations.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Sonar in global, including the following market information:
Global Air Sonar Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Air Sonar Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Air Sonar companies in 2021 (%)
The global Air Sonar market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Height Range up to ?500 m Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Air Sonar include METEK Meteorologische Messtechnik GmbH, REMTECH S.A, AQ Systems, Scintec and SONIC CORPORATION, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Air Sonar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Air Sonar Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air Sonar Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Height Range up to ?500 m
Height Range up to 501-1000 m
Height Range up to >1000 m
Global Air Sonar Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air Sonar Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Wind Energy and Power Plant
Environmental
Airports
Onshore and Offshore
Meteorological
Military
Global Air Sonar Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air Sonar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Air Sonar revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Air Sonar revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Air Sonar sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Air Sonar sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
METEK Meteorologische Messtechnik GmbH
REMTECH S.A
AQ Systems
Scintec
SONIC CORPORATION
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Air Sonar Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Air Sonar Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Air Sonar Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Air Sonar Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Air Sonar Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Air Sonar Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Air Sonar Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Air Sonar Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Air Sonar Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Air Sonar Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Air Sonar Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Air Sonar Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Air Sonar Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Sonar Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Air Sonar Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Sonar Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Air Sonar Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Height Range up to ?500 m
4.1.3 Height Range up to 501-1000 m
4.1.4 Height Range up to >1000 m
