Aerofoil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Aerofoil is the cross-sectional shape of a wing, blade (of a propeller, rotor, or turbine), or sail (as seen in cross-section).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aerofoil in global, including the following market information:
Global Aerofoil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aerofoil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Aerofoil companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aerofoil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Titanium Alloy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aerofoil include PCC Airfoils, Inc, Jarvis Airfoil, Inc, Airfoil Technologies, Xi’an Airfoil Technology, Safran, Pietro Rosa TBM, Wuxi Turbine Blade Co., Ltd. (WTB), Gast and Changzhou Sanwei Technology Complete Equipment Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aerofoil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aerofoil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aerofoil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Titanium Alloy
Stainless Steel
Others
Global Aerofoil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aerofoil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace
Defence
Energy
Marine
Oil & Gas
Others
Global Aerofoil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aerofoil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aerofoil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aerofoil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aerofoil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Aerofoil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
PCC Airfoils, Inc
Jarvis Airfoil, Inc
Airfoil Technologies
Xi’an Airfoil Technology
Safran
Pietro Rosa TBM
Wuxi Turbine Blade Co., Ltd. (WTB)
Gast
Changzhou Sanwei Technology Complete Equipment Co., Ltd.
Turbocam
Triveni Turbines
Sandwik
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aerofoil Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aerofoil Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aerofoil Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aerofoil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aerofoil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aerofoil Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aerofoil Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aerofoil Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aerofoil Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aerofoil Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aerofoil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aerofoil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aerofoil Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aerofoil Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aerofoil Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aerofoil Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Aerofoil Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Titanium Alloy
4.1.3 Stainless Steel
4.1.4 Others
4.2 By Type – Global Aerofoil Revenue & Forecasts
