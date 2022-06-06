Electric Scooter and Bike Sharing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Electric Scooter and Bike Sharing is a service in which electric motorized scooters (also referred to as e-scooters) and Bike Rental are made available to use for term rentals. E-scooters are typically “dockless”, meaning that they do not have a fixed home location and are dropped off and picked up from arbitrary locations in the service area.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Scooter and Bike Sharing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Electric Scooter and Bike Sharing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electric Scooter and Bike Sharing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electric Scooter Sharing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electric Scooter and Bike Sharing include Uber Technologies Inc, Bird Rides?Inc., Cooltra Corporate, Lifestyle Bike Rentals AB, Skip, LMTS Holding S.C.A, TIER, Voi and Bolt Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electric Scooter and Bike Sharing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric Scooter and Bike Sharing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Electric Scooter and Bike Sharing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Electric Scooter Sharing
Electric Bike Sharing
Global Electric Scooter and Bike Sharing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Electric Scooter and Bike Sharing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Short-term Lease
Long-term Lease
Global Electric Scooter and Bike Sharing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Electric Scooter and Bike Sharing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electric Scooter and Bike Sharing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electric Scooter and Bike Sharing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Uber Technologies Inc
Bird Rides?Inc.
Cooltra Corporate
Lifestyle Bike Rentals AB
Skip
LMTS Holding S.C.A
TIER
Voi
Bolt Technology
Spin
Provincetown Bike Rentals
LA BICICLETA
City Rider
Hellobike
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electric Scooter and Bike Sharing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electric Scooter and Bike Sharing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electric Scooter and Bike Sharing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electric Scooter and Bike Sharing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electric Scooter and Bike Sharing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electric Scooter and Bike Sharing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electric Scooter and Bike Sharing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electric Scooter and Bike Sharing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Scooter and Bike Sharing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Electric Scooter and Bike Sharing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Scooter and Bike Sharing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Scooter and Bike Sharing Companies
