Thermosetting Acrylic Adhesive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Thermosetting acrylic adhesives are toughened systems that cure rapidly at room temperature to provide a crosslinked structural adhesive suitable for bonding metals, composites, engineering plastics, and many other substrates.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermosetting Acrylic Adhesive in global, including the following market information:

Global Thermosetting Acrylic Adhesive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thermosetting Acrylic Adhesive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Thermosetting Acrylic Adhesive companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thermosetting Acrylic Adhesive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

?10000 cp Max Viscosity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermosetting Acrylic Adhesive include Permabond, Henkel, 3M, LORD Corporation, Parson Adhesives, SAF-T-LOK, Loxeal Engineering Adhesives, Kisling and WEICON, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thermosetting Acrylic Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thermosetting Acrylic Adhesive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thermosetting Acrylic Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

?10000 cp Max Viscosity

10001-20000 cp Max Viscosity

20001-30000 cp Max Viscosity

30001-40000 cp Max Viscosity

>40000 cp Max Viscosity

Global Thermosetting Acrylic Adhesive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thermosetting Acrylic Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Metals

Composites

Plastics

Glass

Magnets and Ferrites

Other

Global Thermosetting Acrylic Adhesive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thermosetting Acrylic Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thermosetting Acrylic Adhesive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thermosetting Acrylic Adhesive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thermosetting Acrylic Adhesive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Thermosetting Acrylic Adhesive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Permabond

Henkel

3M

LORD Corporation

Parson Adhesives

SAF-T-LOK

Loxeal Engineering Adhesives

Kisling

WEICON

Bondloc

Novachem Corporation

Tex Year Group

Sika

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thermosetting Acrylic Adhesive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Thermosetting Acrylic Adhesive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Thermosetting Acrylic Adhesive Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Thermosetting Acrylic Adhesive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Thermosetting Acrylic Adhesive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Thermosetting Acrylic Adhesive Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thermosetting Acrylic Adhesive Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Thermosetting Acrylic Adhesive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Thermosetting Acrylic Adhesive Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Thermosetting Acrylic Adhesive Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Thermosetting Acrylic Adhesive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermosetting Acrylic Adhesive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermosetting Acrylic Adhesive Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermosetting Acrylic Adhesive Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermosetting Acrylic Adhesive Compani

