Dry Cleaning Solvent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dry cleaning solvent is a type of fluid that is used to clean a fabric or textile surface without water. There is not one specific chemical; there are a variety of chemicals that can be used. Dry cleaning solvent is used for removing toner because of the toner?s sensitivity to water.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dry Cleaning Solvent in global, including the following market information:

Global Dry Cleaning Solvent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dry Cleaning Solvent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ((K L))

Global top five Dry Cleaning Solvent companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dry Cleaning Solvent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Perchloroethylene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dry Cleaning Solvent include P?G, CR Brands, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Guardsman, Chemspec Cleaning Chemicals, 3M and Bardahl Manufacturing Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dry Cleaning Solvent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dry Cleaning Solvent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & ((K L))

Global Dry Cleaning Solvent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Perchloroethylene

Synthetic Petroleum

Formaldehyde Dibutyl Acetal

Siloxane

Pure Liquid Carbon Dioxide

Hybrid Glycol Ether/Liquid Carbon Dioxide

Others

Global Dry Cleaning Solvent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & ((K L))

Global Dry Cleaning Solvent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dry Cleaner

Home

Others

Global Dry Cleaning Solvent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & ((K L))

Global Dry Cleaning Solvent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dry Cleaning Solvent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dry Cleaning Solvent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dry Cleaning Solvent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ((K L))

Key companies Dry Cleaning Solvent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

P?G

CR Brands

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Guardsman

Chemspec Cleaning Chemicals

3M

Bardahl Manufacturing Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dry Cleaning Solvent Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dry Cleaning Solvent Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dry Cleaning Solvent Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dry Cleaning Solvent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dry Cleaning Solvent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dry Cleaning Solvent Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dry Cleaning Solvent Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dry Cleaning Solvent Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dry Cleaning Solvent Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dry Cleaning Solvent Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dry Cleaning Solvent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dry Cleaning Solvent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dry Cleaning Solvent Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dry Cleaning Solvent Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dry Cleaning Solvent Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dry Cleaning Solvent Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

