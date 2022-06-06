Ammonium Persulphate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ammonium Persulphate in global, including the following market information:

Global Ammonium Persulphate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ammonium Persulphate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Ammonium Persulphate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ammonium Persulphate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

?99% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ammonium Persulphate include BASF, LANXESS, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, TNJ Chemical, Fujian ZhanHua, Fujian Ming LinTechnology and Yixing Weixing Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ammonium Persulphate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ammonium Persulphate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ammonium Persulphate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

?99% Purity

?98.5% Purity

Global Ammonium Persulphate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ammonium Persulphate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Water Treatment

Waste Gas Treatment

Paper & Pulp

Other

Global Ammonium Persulphate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ammonium Persulphate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ammonium Persulphate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ammonium Persulphate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ammonium Persulphate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Ammonium Persulphate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

LANXESS

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

TNJ Chemical

Fujian ZhanHua

Fujian Ming LinTechnology

Yixing Weixing Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ammonium Persulphate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ammonium Persulphate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ammonium Persulphate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ammonium Persulphate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ammonium Persulphate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ammonium Persulphate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ammonium Persulphate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ammonium Persulphate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ammonium Persulphate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ammonium Persulphate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ammonium Persulphate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ammonium Persulphate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ammonium Persulphate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ammonium Persulphate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ammonium Persulphate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ammonium Persulphate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

