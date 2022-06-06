Ammonium Persulphate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ammonium Persulphate in global, including the following market information:
Global Ammonium Persulphate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ammonium Persulphate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Ammonium Persulphate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ammonium Persulphate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
?99% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ammonium Persulphate include BASF, LANXESS, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, TNJ Chemical, Fujian ZhanHua, Fujian Ming LinTechnology and Yixing Weixing Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ammonium Persulphate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ammonium Persulphate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ammonium Persulphate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
?99% Purity
?98.5% Purity
Global Ammonium Persulphate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ammonium Persulphate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Water Treatment
Waste Gas Treatment
Paper & Pulp
Other
Global Ammonium Persulphate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ammonium Persulphate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ammonium Persulphate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ammonium Persulphate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ammonium Persulphate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Ammonium Persulphate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
LANXESS
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
TNJ Chemical
Fujian ZhanHua
Fujian Ming LinTechnology
Yixing Weixing Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ammonium Persulphate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ammonium Persulphate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ammonium Persulphate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ammonium Persulphate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ammonium Persulphate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ammonium Persulphate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ammonium Persulphate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ammonium Persulphate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ammonium Persulphate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ammonium Persulphate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ammonium Persulphate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ammonium Persulphate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ammonium Persulphate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ammonium Persulphate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ammonium Persulphate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ammonium Persulphate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
