Hot Melt Glue Sticks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hot Melt Glue Sticks in global, including the following market information:

Global Hot Melt Glue Sticks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hot Melt Glue Sticks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Hot Melt Glue Sticks companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hot Melt Glue Sticks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Transparent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hot Melt Glue Sticks include 3M, Kenyon Group, Infinity Bond, Tex Year, Cattie Adhesives, Power Adhesives, Bostik, FPC Corporation and Adhesive Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hot Melt Glue Sticks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hot Melt Glue Sticks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hot Melt Glue Sticks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Transparent

Opaque

Global Hot Melt Glue Sticks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hot Melt Glue Sticks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Car Interior Assembly

Handicraft Assembly

Others

Global Hot Melt Glue Sticks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hot Melt Glue Sticks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hot Melt Glue Sticks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hot Melt Glue Sticks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hot Melt Glue Sticks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Hot Melt Glue Sticks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Kenyon Group

Infinity Bond

Tex Year

Cattie Adhesives

Power Adhesives

Bostik

FPC Corporation

Adhesive Technologies

PAM Fastening Technology

Buhnen

Gluefast

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hot Melt Glue Sticks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hot Melt Glue Sticks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hot Melt Glue Sticks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hot Melt Glue Sticks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hot Melt Glue Sticks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hot Melt Glue Sticks Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hot Melt Glue Sticks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hot Melt Glue Sticks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hot Melt Glue Sticks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hot Melt Glue Sticks Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hot Melt Glue Sticks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hot Melt Glue Sticks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hot Melt Glue Sticks Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hot Melt Glue Sticks Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hot Melt Glue Sticks Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hot Melt Glue Sticks Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

