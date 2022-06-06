Flexible Metal Hose Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A Flexible Metal Hose is a flexible hollow tube made of metal designed to carry fluids from one location to another.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flexible Metal Hose in global, including the following market information:

Global Flexible Metal Hose Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Flexible Metal Hose Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Flexible Metal Hose companies in 2021 (%)

The global Flexible Metal Hose market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Strip-wound Hoses Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flexible Metal Hose include Metalflex, Senior plc, Swagelok Company, Guyson, Kayalar Group, BOA Holding GmbH, Arcflex, Penflex and PAR Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Flexible Metal Hose manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flexible Metal Hose Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Flexible Metal Hose Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Strip-wound Hoses

Corrugated Hoses

Global Flexible Metal Hose Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Flexible Metal Hose Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Chemical Industry

Air Condition & Refrigeration

Piping

Home Appliances

Industrial

Global Flexible Metal Hose Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Flexible Metal Hose Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flexible Metal Hose revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flexible Metal Hose revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Flexible Metal Hose sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Flexible Metal Hose sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Metalflex

Senior plc

Swagelok Company

Guyson

Kayalar Group

BOA Holding GmbH

Arcflex

Penflex

PAR Group

Metline Industries

Parker

Rotarex

JGB Enterprises

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Flexible Metal Hose Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Flexible Metal Hose Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Flexible Metal Hose Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Flexible Metal Hose Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Flexible Metal Hose Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Flexible Metal Hose Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Flexible Metal Hose Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Flexible Metal Hose Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Flexible Metal Hose Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Flexible Metal Hose Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Flexible Metal Hose Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flexible Metal Hose Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Flexible Metal Hose Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flexible Metal Hose Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flexible Metal Hose Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flexible Metal Hose Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Flexible Meta

