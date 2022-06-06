Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate is a type of high purity product suitable for use in production of cathode materials for lithium ion batteries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate in global, including the following market information:

Global Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.99 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate include Ganfeng Lithium Co.,Ltd, Tianqi Lithium, SQM, Hubei Baijierui Advanced Materials Corporation, Livent, Leverton-Clarke Specialty Chemicals, European Metals Holdings, Sinomine Resource Group and AMG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0.99

>99%

Global Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electric Vehicles

Electric Bicycles

Power Tools

Energy Storage Systems

Others

Global Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ganfeng Lithium Co.,Ltd

Tianqi Lithium

SQM

Hubei Baijierui Advanced Materials Corporation

Livent

Leverton-Clarke Specialty Chemicals

European Metals Holdings

Sinomine Resource Group

AMG

JSC CMP

Albemarle Corporation

Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group

Sichuan Brivo Lithium Materials Co.,Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Product Ty

