Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate is a type of high purity product suitable for use in production of cathode materials for lithium ion batteries.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate in global, including the following market information:
Global Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0.99 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate include Ganfeng Lithium Co.,Ltd, Tianqi Lithium, SQM, Hubei Baijierui Advanced Materials Corporation, Livent, Leverton-Clarke Specialty Chemicals, European Metals Holdings, Sinomine Resource Group and AMG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
0.99
>99%
Global Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electric Vehicles
Electric Bicycles
Power Tools
Energy Storage Systems
Others
Global Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ganfeng Lithium Co.,Ltd
Tianqi Lithium
SQM
Hubei Baijierui Advanced Materials Corporation
Livent
Leverton-Clarke Specialty Chemicals
European Metals Holdings
Sinomine Resource Group
AMG
JSC CMP
Albemarle Corporation
Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group
Sichuan Brivo Lithium Materials Co.,Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Product Ty
