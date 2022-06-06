Aluminium Extrusion Die Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aluminium Extrusion Die is used for Aluminium Extrusion.Aluminium Extrusion is technically possible to obtain the desired shape by heating the designed mold and then placing it in front of the press housing to have a heat treatment at controlled level, then the desired profile shape pass through the pressure-resultant mold applied by the stamp, the profile is cooled in the conveyor to be subjected to the cutting process to have it in requested sizes and finally the process is completed by having the the cutting profiles placed into the thermal furnace to have the aging process and then hardening.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminium Extrusion Die in global, including the following market information:

Global Aluminium Extrusion Die Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aluminium Extrusion Die Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Aluminium Extrusion Die companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aluminium Extrusion Die market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hollow Mold Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aluminium Extrusion Die include Orego Metal, ROYAL, Elite Extrusion Die Ltd, Alumat Almax, REFORM TOOLS & DIES, Compes, Eroga, ALDIES and Masuoka Co.,Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aluminium Extrusion Die manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminium Extrusion Die Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aluminium Extrusion Die Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hollow Mold

Solid Mold

Global Aluminium Extrusion Die Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aluminium Extrusion Die Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Automobile

Ship

High-speed Train, Subway Train

Aerospace

Others

Global Aluminium Extrusion Die Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aluminium Extrusion Die Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminium Extrusion Die revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminium Extrusion Die revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aluminium Extrusion Die sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Aluminium Extrusion Die sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Orego Metal

ROYAL

Elite Extrusion Die Ltd

Alumat Almax

REFORM TOOLS & DIES

Compes

Eroga

ALDIES

Masuoka Co.,Ltd

HALEX

HODEN SEIMITSU KAKO KENKYUSHO CO

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aluminium Extrusion Die Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aluminium Extrusion Die Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aluminium Extrusion Die Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aluminium Extrusion Die Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aluminium Extrusion Die Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aluminium Extrusion Die Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aluminium Extrusion Die Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aluminium Extrusion Die Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aluminium Extrusion Die Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aluminium Extrusion Die Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aluminium Extrusion Die Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminium Extrusion Die Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminium Extrusion Die Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Extrusion Die Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminium Extrusion Die Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Extrusion Die Companies

4 Sights by Product

