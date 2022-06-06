Glass Interlayer Film Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Glass Interlayer Film that shields not only UV radiation but also sound and heat, it has become essential for the automotive and building markets, where higher functions are required. It has the basic functions of safety (eliminates the scattering of glass shards following an impact or gale), security, and UV shielding, as well as the higher functions of sound and heat insulation. It makes glass not only comfortable but also decorative and energy-saving.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass Interlayer Film in global, including the following market information:
Global Glass Interlayer Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Glass Interlayer Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
Global top five Glass Interlayer Film companies in 2021 (%)
The global Glass Interlayer Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
EVA Interlayer Films Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Glass Interlayer Film include Seksui Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Kuraray, Everlam, Genau Manufacturing Company LLP, KB PVB, Chang Chung Group, DuLite and HUAKAI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Glass Interlayer Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Glass Interlayer Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Glass Interlayer Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
EVA Interlayer Films
PVB Interlayer Films
SGP Interlayer Films
Global Glass Interlayer Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Glass Interlayer Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Building & Construction
Military
Other
Global Glass Interlayer Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Glass Interlayer Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Glass Interlayer Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Glass Interlayer Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Glass Interlayer Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Key companies Glass Interlayer Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Seksui Chemical Company
Eastman Chemical Company
Kuraray
Everlam
Genau Manufacturing Company LLP
KB PVB
Chang Chung Group
DuLite
HUAKAI
SWM
Jiaxing Willing Lamiglass Material GmbH (W.M.C)
Contra Vision Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Glass Interlayer Film Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Glass Interlayer Film Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Glass Interlayer Film Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Glass Interlayer Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Glass Interlayer Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Glass Interlayer Film Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Glass Interlayer Film Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Glass Interlayer Film Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Glass Interlayer Film Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Glass Interlayer Film Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Glass Interlayer Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass Interlayer Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass Interlayer Film Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Interlayer Film Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glass Interlayer Film Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Interlayer Film Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
