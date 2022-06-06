Magnesium Hydroxide Fire Retardant Additives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Magnesium hydroxide is the inorganic compound. It occurs in nature as the mineral brucite. It is a white solid with low solubility in water. Magnesium hydroxide is a common component of antacids, such as milk of magnesia, as well as laxatives. Natural magnesium hydroxide is used commercially as a fire retardant.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Magnesium Hydroxide Fire Retardant Additives in global, including the following market information:
Global Magnesium Hydroxide Fire Retardant Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Magnesium Hydroxide Fire Retardant Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Magnesium Hydroxide Fire Retardant Additives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Magnesium Hydroxide Fire Retardant Additives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chemical Synthesis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Magnesium Hydroxide Fire Retardant Additives include Martin Marietta, Kyowa Chemical Industry, Magnifin, ICL, Huber Engineered Materials (HEM), Konoshima, Tateho Chemical, Nuova Sima and Russian Mining Chemical Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Magnesium Hydroxide Fire Retardant Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Magnesium Hydroxide Fire Retardant Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Magnesium Hydroxide Fire Retardant Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Chemical Synthesis
Physical Smash
Global Magnesium Hydroxide Fire Retardant Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Magnesium Hydroxide Fire Retardant Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
PVC
PE
Engineering Thermoplastics
Rubber
Other
Global Magnesium Hydroxide Fire Retardant Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Magnesium Hydroxide Fire Retardant Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Magnesium Hydroxide Fire Retardant Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Magnesium Hydroxide Fire Retardant Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Magnesium Hydroxide Fire Retardant Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Magnesium Hydroxide Fire Retardant Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Martin Marietta
Kyowa Chemical Industry
Magnifin
ICL
Huber Engineered Materials (HEM)
Konoshima
Tateho Chemical
Nuova Sima
Russian Mining Chemical Company
Nikomag
Xinyang Minerals Group
XuSen
Jinan Taixing Fine Chemicals
Wanfeng
Fire Wall
Yinfeng Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Magnesium Hydroxide Fire Retardant Additives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Magnesium Hydroxide Fire Retardant Additives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Magnesium Hydroxide Fire Retardant Additives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Magnesium Hydroxide Fire Retardant Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Magnesium Hydroxide Fire Retardant Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Magnesium Hydroxide Fire Retardant Additives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Magnesium Hydroxide Fire Retardant Additives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Magnesium Hydroxide Fire Retardant Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Magnesium Hydroxide Fire Retardant Additives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Magnesium Hydroxide Fire Retardant Additives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Magnesium Hydroxide Fire Retardant Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Magnesium Hydroxide Fire Retardant Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Magnesium Hydroxide Fire Retardant Additiv
