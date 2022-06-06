Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam refers to foams made from polyethylene. Typically it is made from expanded pellets ('EPE bead') made with use of a blowing agent, followed by expansion into a mold in a steam chest – the process is similar to that used to make expanded polystyrene foam.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam in global, including the following market information:

Global Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/156319/global-exped-polyethylene-foam-forecast-market-2022-2028-2

Global Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam companies in 2021 (%)

The global Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam market was valued at 1128.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1721.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

EPE Foam Coil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam include Sealed Air, Kaneka, Armacell, Sekisui Chemical, Sonoco, Pregis, Furukawa, Plymouth Foam and Wisconsin Foam Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

EPE Foam Coil

EPE Foam Sheet

Shape EPE Foam

Global Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Protective Packaging

Industrial Thermal Insulation

Automotive

Building and Construction

Global Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sealed Air

Kaneka

Armacell

Sekisui Chemical

Sonoco

Pregis

Furukawa

Plymouth Foam

Wisconsin Foam Products

Recticel

Innovo Packaging

Guangdong Speed New Material Technology

Sing Home Polyfoam

Dingjian Pakaging

Wuxi Huitong

Shenzhen Mingvka

Sansheng

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/156319/global-exped-polyethylene-foam-forecast-market-2022-2028-2

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Expanded P

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/156319/global-exped-polyethylene-foam-forecast-market-2022-2028-2

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/