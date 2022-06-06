Glyceryl Oleate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Glyceryl Oleate in global, including the following market information:
Global Glyceryl Oleate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Glyceryl Oleate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Glyceryl Oleate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Glyceryl Oleate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Glyceryl Oleate include Croda, Evonik Industries, Hallstar, SABO S.p.A, Oleon NV, IOI Oleo GmbH, BASF, Stepan and Corbion, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Glyceryl Oleate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Glyceryl Oleate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Glyceryl Oleate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Industrial Grade
Food Grade
Other
Global Glyceryl Oleate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Glyceryl Oleate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cosmetic & Personal Care
Food Industry
Others
Global Glyceryl Oleate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Glyceryl Oleate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Glyceryl Oleate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Glyceryl Oleate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Glyceryl Oleate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Glyceryl Oleate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Croda
Evonik Industries
Hallstar
SABO S.p.A
Oleon NV
IOI Oleo GmbH
BASF
Stepan
Corbion
Kao Chemicals
Chemyunion
Lonza Group
Ikeda Corporation
Nisshin Oillio Group, Ltd.
KCI Limited
Nantong Hansheng Chemical
Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical
Hangzhou Oleochemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Glyceryl Oleate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Glyceryl Oleate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Glyceryl Oleate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Glyceryl Oleate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Glyceryl Oleate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Glyceryl Oleate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Glyceryl Oleate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Glyceryl Oleate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Glyceryl Oleate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Glyceryl Oleate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Glyceryl Oleate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glyceryl Oleate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Glyceryl Oleate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glyceryl Oleate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glyceryl Oleate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glyceryl Oleate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Glyceryl Oleate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Industrial Gr
