Flame Retardant PC-ABS Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

PC/ABS (Polycarbonate/Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) is a blend of PC and ABS providing unique combination of the high processability of ABS with the excellent mechanical properties, impact and heat resistance of PC.Flame Retardant PC-ABS refers to the PC/ABS with Flame Retardant.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flame Retardant PC-ABS in global, including the following market information:

Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-flame-retardant-pcabs-forecast-2022-2028-644

Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ((K MT))

Global top five Flame Retardant PC-ABS companies in 2021 (%)

The global Flame Retardant PC-ABS market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Injection Molding Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flame Retardant PC-ABS include Covestro, LG Chem, Great Eastern Resins Industrial Co. Ltd, TEIJIN LIMITED, Novalca, Selon, LOTTE, Ningbo Puli Long Polymer Materials Co., Ltd and SABIC and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Flame Retardant PC-ABS manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & ((K MT))

Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Injection Molding

Extrusion Molding

Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & ((K MT))

Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Appliances

Automotive and Transportation

Consumer Products

Medical

IT and Communication

Others

Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & ((K MT))

Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flame Retardant PC-ABS revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flame Retardant PC-ABS revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Flame Retardant PC-ABS sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ((K MT))

Key companies Flame Retardant PC-ABS sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Covestro

LG Chem

Great Eastern Resins Industrial Co. Ltd

TEIJIN LIMITED

Novalca

Selon

LOTTE

Ningbo Puli Long Polymer Materials Co., Ltd

SABIC

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-flame-retardant-pcabs-forecast-2022-2028-644

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Flame Retardant PC-ABS Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Flame Retardant PC-ABS Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flame Retardant PC-ABS Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Flame Retardant PC-ABS Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flame Retardant PC-ABS Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flame Retardant PC-ABS Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flame Retardant PC-ABS Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-flame-retardant-pcabs-forecast-2022-2028-644

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/

Similar Reports: Halogen-free Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Flame Retardant High Impact Polystyrene Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Flame Retardant Polybutylene Terephthalate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Flame Retardant Polycarbonate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028