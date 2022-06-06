Jet Lag Therapy Device Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Jet Lag Therapy Device is a light therapy device that helps you recover from jet lag faster.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Jet Lag Therapy Device in global, including the following market information:

Global Jet Lag Therapy Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-jet-lag-therapy-device-forecast-2022-2028-292

Global Jet Lag Therapy Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Jet Lag Therapy Device companies in 2021 (%)

The global Jet Lag Therapy Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

White Light Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Jet Lag Therapy Device include Ayo (Novalogy), Inteliclinic, Litebook Co. Ltd., Lucimed, Lumie, Nature Bright, Propeaq, Re-Timer and Valkee and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Jet Lag Therapy Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Jet Lag Therapy Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Jet Lag Therapy Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

White Light

Blue Light

Others

Global Jet Lag Therapy Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Jet Lag Therapy Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Business Travelers

Cabin Crew

Athletes

Seasonal Travelers

Others

Global Jet Lag Therapy Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Jet Lag Therapy Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Jet Lag Therapy Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Jet Lag Therapy Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Jet Lag Therapy Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Jet Lag Therapy Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ayo (Novalogy)

Inteliclinic

Litebook Co. Ltd.

Lucimed

Lumie

Nature Bright

Propeaq

Re-Timer

Valkee

Verilux, Inc.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/semiconductor-and-electronics/global-jet-lag-therapy-device-forecast-2022-2028-292

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Jet Lag Therapy Device Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Jet Lag Therapy Device Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Jet Lag Therapy Device Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Jet Lag Therapy Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Jet Lag Therapy Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Jet Lag Therapy Device Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Jet Lag Therapy Device Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Jet Lag Therapy Device Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Jet Lag Therapy Device Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Jet Lag Therapy Device Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Jet Lag Therapy Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Jet Lag Therapy Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Jet Lag Therapy Device Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Jet Lag Therapy Device Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Jet Lag Therapy Device Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Jet Lag Therapy Device Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/semiconductor-and-electronics/global-jet-lag-therapy-device-forecast-2022-2028-292

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/

Similar Reports: Neonatal Light Therapy Device Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2022-2027 Global and Regional Ice Compression Therapy Device Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Ozone Therapy Device Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

North America and Europe Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028