Jet Lag Therapy Pharmaceuticals Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Jet lag is a sleep disorder that occurs when the body’s biological clock does not correspond to local time. This is common when traveling across different time zones.Melatonin is a natural hormone made by the body’s pineal gland that helps regulate the sleep-wake cycle.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Jet Lag Therapy Pharmaceuticals in Global, including the following market information:

Global Jet Lag Therapy Pharmaceuticals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Jet Lag Therapy Pharmaceuticals market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rx Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Jet Lag Therapy Pharmaceuticals include Teva, Natrol/Aurobindo, Pharmavite, Nature’s Bounty, Jameison, Pfizer and Now Food, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Jet Lag Therapy Pharmaceuticals companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Jet Lag Therapy Pharmaceuticals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Jet Lag Therapy Pharmaceuticals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rx

OTC

Global Jet Lag Therapy Pharmaceuticals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Jet Lag Therapy Pharmaceuticals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Business Travelers

Cabin Crew

Athletes

Seasonal Travelers

Others

Global Jet Lag Therapy Pharmaceuticals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Jet Lag Therapy Pharmaceuticals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Jet Lag Therapy Pharmaceuticals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Jet Lag Therapy Pharmaceuticals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Teva

Natrol/Aurobindo

Pharmavite

Nature’s Bounty

Jameison

Pfizer

Now Food

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Jet Lag Therapy Pharmaceuticals Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Jet Lag Therapy Pharmaceuticals Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Jet Lag Therapy Pharmaceuticals Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Jet Lag Therapy Pharmaceuticals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Jet Lag Therapy Pharmaceuticals Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Jet Lag Therapy Pharmaceuticals Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Jet Lag Therapy Pharmaceuticals Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Jet Lag Therapy Pharmaceuticals Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Jet Lag Therapy Pharmaceuticals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Jet Lag Therapy Pharmaceuticals Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Jet Lag Therapy Pharmaceuticals Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Jet Lag Therapy Pharmaceuticals Companies

3.6.2 List of G

