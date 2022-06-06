Photochromic Ink Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photochromic inks have extremely strong security reliability. It is invisible under artificial light and will appear visible once exposed to normal sunlight or UV or black light.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Photochromic Ink in global, including the following market information:

Global Photochromic Ink Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Photochromic Ink Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Photochromic Ink companies in 2021 (%)

The global Photochromic Ink market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

UV Fluorescent Inks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Photochromic Ink include SICPA, Sun Chemical, Microtrace, CTI, Gleitsmann Security Inks, Collins, Cronite, Villiger and Gans, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Photochromic Ink manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Photochromic Ink Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Photochromic Ink Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

UV Fluorescent Inks

Thermochromatic Inks

Optically Variable Inks

Humidity Sensitive Inks

Infrared Fluorescent Inks

Pressure Sensitive Inks

Others

Global Photochromic Ink Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Photochromic Ink Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Banknotes

Official Identity Documents

Tax Banderoles

Security Labels

Global Photochromic Ink Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Photochromic Ink Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Photochromic Ink revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Photochromic Ink revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Photochromic Ink sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Photochromic Ink sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SICPA

Sun Chemical

Microtrace

CTI

Gleitsmann Security Inks

Collins

Cronite

Villiger

Gans

Kodak

Godo

Shojudo

Mingbo

Pingwei

Letong Ink

Jinpin

Wancheng

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Photochromic Ink Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Photochromic Ink Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Photochromic Ink Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Photochromic Ink Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Photochromic Ink Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Photochromic Ink Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Photochromic Ink Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Photochromic Ink Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Photochromic Ink Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Photochromic Ink Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Photochromic Ink Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Photochromic Ink Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Photochromic Ink Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Photochromic Ink Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Photochromic Ink Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Photochromic Ink Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Photochromic Ink Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

