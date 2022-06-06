Photochromic Ink Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Photochromic inks have extremely strong security reliability. It is invisible under artificial light and will appear visible once exposed to normal sunlight or UV or black light.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Photochromic Ink in global, including the following market information:
Global Photochromic Ink Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Photochromic Ink Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Photochromic Ink companies in 2021 (%)
The global Photochromic Ink market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
UV Fluorescent Inks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Photochromic Ink include SICPA, Sun Chemical, Microtrace, CTI, Gleitsmann Security Inks, Collins, Cronite, Villiger and Gans, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Photochromic Ink manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Photochromic Ink Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Photochromic Ink Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
UV Fluorescent Inks
Thermochromatic Inks
Optically Variable Inks
Humidity Sensitive Inks
Infrared Fluorescent Inks
Pressure Sensitive Inks
Others
Global Photochromic Ink Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Photochromic Ink Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Banknotes
Official Identity Documents
Tax Banderoles
Security Labels
Global Photochromic Ink Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Photochromic Ink Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Photochromic Ink revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Photochromic Ink revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Photochromic Ink sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Photochromic Ink sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SICPA
Sun Chemical
Microtrace
CTI
Gleitsmann Security Inks
Collins
Cronite
Villiger
Gans
Kodak
Godo
Shojudo
Mingbo
Pingwei
Letong Ink
Jinpin
Wancheng
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Photochromic Ink Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Photochromic Ink Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Photochromic Ink Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Photochromic Ink Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Photochromic Ink Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Photochromic Ink Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Photochromic Ink Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Photochromic Ink Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Photochromic Ink Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Photochromic Ink Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Photochromic Ink Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Photochromic Ink Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Photochromic Ink Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Photochromic Ink Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Photochromic Ink Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Photochromic Ink Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Photochromic Ink Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
