Thermoset Molding Compounds Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermoset Molding Compounds in global, including the following market information:
Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Thermoset Molding Compounds companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thermoset Molding Compounds market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Phenolic Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thermoset Molding Compounds include Ashland, BASF, Eastman, Evonik Industries, Hexion, Huntsman, Kolon Industries, Plenco and SABIC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Thermoset Molding Compounds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Phenolic Resin
Epoxy Resin
Polyester Resin
Urea Formaldehyde Resin
Melamine Formaldehyde Resin
Others
Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Aerospace
Electrical & Electronics
Others
Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Thermoset Molding Compounds revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Thermoset Molding Compounds revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Thermoset Molding Compounds sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Thermoset Molding Compounds sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ashland
BASF
Eastman
Evonik Industries
Hexion
Huntsman
Kolon Industries
Plenco
SABIC
Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
Hitachi Chemical
Chang Chun Group
Mitsui Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thermoset Molding Compounds Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermoset Molding Compounds Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermoset Molding Compounds Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermoset Molding Compounds Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermoset Molding Compounds Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/