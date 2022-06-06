Thermoset Molding Compounds Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermoset Molding Compounds in global, including the following market information:

Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Thermoset Molding Compounds companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thermoset Molding Compounds market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Phenolic Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermoset Molding Compounds include Ashland, BASF, Eastman, Evonik Industries, Hexion, Huntsman, Kolon Industries, Plenco and SABIC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thermoset Molding Compounds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Phenolic Resin

Epoxy Resin

Polyester Resin

Urea Formaldehyde Resin

Melamine Formaldehyde Resin

Others

Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Aerospace

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thermoset Molding Compounds revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thermoset Molding Compounds revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thermoset Molding Compounds sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Thermoset Molding Compounds sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ashland

BASF

Eastman

Evonik Industries

Hexion

Huntsman

Kolon Industries

Plenco

SABIC

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Hitachi Chemical

Chang Chun Group

Mitsui Chemicals

