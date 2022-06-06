Smart Water Leakage Sensor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The Smart Water Leakage Sensor is an early warning system that notifies you on your smartphone when a leak is detected or the temperature drops below a temperature of your choice. By catching it early, you may be able to avoid expensive repairs and loss of treasured items.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Water Leakage Sensor in global, including the following market information:
Global Smart Water Leakage Sensor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Smart Water Leakage Sensor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Smart Water Leakage Sensor companies in 2021 (%)
The global Smart Water Leakage Sensor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Laid Out on Floor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Smart Water Leakage Sensor include Honeywell, Samsung, D-Link, Waxman Consumer Products Group, Inc, Wally Labs LLC, FIBAR GROUP, Zircon Corporation, ORVIBO?Inc and Proteus Sensor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Smart Water Leakage Sensor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Smart Water Leakage Sensor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smart Water Leakage Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Laid Out on Floor
Attached to Pipe
Global Smart Water Leakage Sensor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smart Water Leakage Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home
Commercial
Industrial
Global Smart Water Leakage Sensor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smart Water Leakage Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Smart Water Leakage Sensor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Smart Water Leakage Sensor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Smart Water Leakage Sensor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Smart Water Leakage Sensor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Honeywell
Samsung
D-Link
Waxman Consumer Products Group, Inc
Wally Labs LLC
FIBAR GROUP
Zircon Corporation
ORVIBO?Inc
Proteus Sensor
Elexa Consumer Products, Inc
Aeotec Limited
Roost?Inc
Heiman
Flo Technologies, Inc
Resideo/Buoy
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Smart Water Leakage Sensor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Smart Water Leakage Sensor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Smart Water Leakage Sensor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Smart Water Leakage Sensor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Smart Water Leakage Sensor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Smart Water Leakage Sensor Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Smart Water Leakage Sensor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Smart Water Leakage Sensor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Smart Water Leakage Sensor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Smart Water Leakage Sensor Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Smart Water Leakage Sensor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Water Leakage Sensor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Smart Water Leakage Sensor Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Water Leakage Sensor Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart Water Leakage Sensor Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Wat
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global and Japan Smart Water Leakage Sensor Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global and Japan Smart Water Leakage Sensor Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Smart Water Leakage Sensor Sales Market Report 2021
Global Smart Water Leakage Sensor Industry Research Report 2021 Segmented by Major Market Players, Types, Applications and Countries Forecast to 2027