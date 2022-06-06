Roofing Underlay Membrane Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A Roofing Underlay Membrane is placed under the exterior roof and its primary function is to work as a shield that protects the thermal insulation material and the building structure from the effects of the weather. The roofing underlay thus works as a secondary roof underneath the primary roof.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Roofing Underlay Membrane in global, including the following market information:

Global Roofing Underlay Membrane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Roofing Underlay Membrane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Roofing Underlay Membrane companies in 2021 (%)

The global Roofing Underlay Membrane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Non Breathable Underlay Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Roofing Underlay Membrane include Thermakraft Ltd, FAKRO, Fletcher Building Ltd, Classic Moldings, GCP Applied Technologies and Onduline, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Roofing Underlay Membrane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Roofing Underlay Membrane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Roofing Underlay Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Non Breathable Underlay

Breathable Underlay

Global Roofing Underlay Membrane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Roofing Underlay Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Building

Non-residential Building

Global Roofing Underlay Membrane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Roofing Underlay Membrane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Roofing Underlay Membrane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Roofing Underlay Membrane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Roofing Underlay Membrane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Roofing Underlay Membrane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Thermakraft Ltd

FAKRO

Fletcher Building Ltd

Classic Moldings

GCP Applied Technologies

Onduline

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Roofing Underlay Membrane Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Roofing Underlay Membrane Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Roofing Underlay Membrane Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Roofing Underlay Membrane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Roofing Underlay Membrane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Roofing Underlay Membrane Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Roofing Underlay Membrane Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Roofing Underlay Membrane Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Roofing Underlay Membrane Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Roofing Underlay Membrane Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Roofing Underlay Membrane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Roofing Underlay Membrane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Roofing Underlay Membrane Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Roofing Underlay Membrane Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Roofing Underlay Membrane Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Roofing Underlay Membran

