Soy-Based Chemicals Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Soy-based Chemicals are derived from soybeans. Soybeans are a rich source of essential nutrients. The major output is processed and used as feedback, and the rest is used as additives in various applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Soy-Based Chemicals in global, including the following market information:

Global Soy-Based Chemicals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Soy-Based Chemicals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Soy-Based Chemicals companies in 2021 (%)

The global Soy-Based Chemicals market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fatty Acids Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Soy-Based Chemicals include Dow Chemical, Cargill, ADM, Columbus Foods, Bunge Limited, Eco Safety Products, Elevance Renewable Sciences, Vertec BioSolvents Inc. and Soy Technologies. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Soy-Based Chemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Soy-Based Chemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Soy-Based Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fatty Acids

Polyols

Soy-waxes

Methyl-soyate

Isoflavones

Other

Global Soy-Based Chemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Soy-Based Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Biodiesel

Plastic and Polymers

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Food and Beverages

Paper and Pulp

Other

Global Soy-Based Chemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Soy-Based Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Soy-Based Chemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Soy-Based Chemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Soy-Based Chemicals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Soy-Based Chemicals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow Chemical

Cargill

ADM

Columbus Foods

Bunge Limited

Eco Safety Products

Elevance Renewable Sciences

Vertec BioSolvents Inc.

Soy Technologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Soy-Based Chemicals Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Soy-Based Chemicals Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Soy-Based Chemicals Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Soy-Based Chemicals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Soy-Based Chemicals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Soy-Based Chemicals Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Soy-Based Chemicals Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Soy-Based Chemicals Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Soy-Based Chemicals Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Soy-Based Chemicals Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Soy-Based Chemicals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Soy-Based Chemicals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Soy-Based Chemicals Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soy-Based Chemicals Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Soy-Based Chemicals Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soy-Based Chemicals Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Soy-Based Che

