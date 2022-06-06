Fundus Photography Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fundus Photography is used to captur a photograph of the fundus.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fundus Photography in global, including the following market information:
Global Fundus Photography Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fundus Photography Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Fundus Photography companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fundus Photography market was valued at 619.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 927.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hand-Held Fundus Cameras Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fundus Photography include Topcon, Kowa, Canon, Optomed Oy, Carl Zeiss, CenterVue, Nidek, Heidelberg and Resta and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fundus Photography manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fundus Photography Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fundus Photography Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hand-Held Fundus Cameras
Bench-Top Fundus Cameras
Global Fundus Photography Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fundus Photography Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Eye Clinics
Others
Global Fundus Photography Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fundus Photography Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fundus Photography revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fundus Photography revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fundus Photography sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Fundus Photography sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Topcon
Kowa
Canon
Optomed Oy
Carl Zeiss
CenterVue
Nidek
Heidelberg
Resta
RAYMOND
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fundus Photography Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fundus Photography Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fundus Photography Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fundus Photography Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fundus Photography Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fundus Photography Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fundus Photography Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fundus Photography Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fundus Photography Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fundus Photography Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fundus Photography Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fundus Photography Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fundus Photography Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fundus Photography Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fundus Photography Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fundus Photography Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Fundus Photography Market Siz
