Food and Beverage Can Coating Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Food and Beverage Can Coatings are a special coating used on interior and exterior surfaces of cans for long-term preservation of content in food and beverage cans. It is an area that requires high technology as the functionality for long-term storing of content of cans is very important for customer health.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Food and Beverage Can Coating in global, including the following market information:

Global Food and Beverage Can Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Food and Beverage Can Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Food and Beverage Can Coating companies in 2021 (%)

The global Food and Beverage Can Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

3 Piece Cans Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Food and Beverage Can Coating include PPG, AkzoNobel, Valspar, Jiangsu Yangrui New Materials, Suzhou 3N Packaging Coatings, Jiangyin Hengyuan Coating, Foshan Rocklink Chemical and Sewin Coatings, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Food and Beverage Can Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Food and Beverage Can Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Food and Beverage Can Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

3 Piece Cans Coating

2 Piece Cans Coating

Others

Global Food and Beverage Can Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Food and Beverage Can Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Metal Beer & Beverage Cans

Food Cans

Others

Global Food and Beverage Can Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Food and Beverage Can Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Food and Beverage Can Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Food and Beverage Can Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Food and Beverage Can Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Food and Beverage Can Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PPG

AkzoNobel

Valspar

Jiangsu Yangrui New Materials

Suzhou 3N Packaging Coatings

Jiangyin Hengyuan Coating

Foshan Rocklink Chemical

Sewin Coatings

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Food and Beverage Can Coating Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Food and Beverage Can Coating Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Food and Beverage Can Coating Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Food and Beverage Can Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Food and Beverage Can Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Food and Beverage Can Coating Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Food and Beverage Can Coating Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Food and Beverage Can Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Food and Beverage Can Coating Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Food and Beverage Can Coating Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Food and Beverage Can Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food and Beverage Can Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Food and Beverage Can Coating Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food and Beverage Can Coating Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food and Beverage Can Coating Companies

