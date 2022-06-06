CPU Heatsink Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
CPU Heatsinks are required to remove the waste heat produced by CPU, to keep CPU within permissible operating temperature limits.
This report contains market size and forecasts of CPU Heatsink in global, including the following market information:
Global CPU Heatsink Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global CPU Heatsink Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five CPU Heatsink companies in 2021 (%)
The global CPU Heatsink market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Air Cooling Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of CPU Heatsink include Antec, Corsair, Swiftech, NZXT, nxstek, Phononic, Asetek, Cooler Master and Noctua, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the CPU Heatsink manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global CPU Heatsink Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global CPU Heatsink Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Air Cooling
Water Cooling
Thermoelectric Cooling
Global CPU Heatsink Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global CPU Heatsink Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Gaming PC Use
Commercial PC Use
Other PC Use
Global CPU Heatsink Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global CPU Heatsink Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies CPU Heatsink revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies CPU Heatsink revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies CPU Heatsink sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies CPU Heatsink sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Antec
Corsair
Swiftech
NZXT
nxstek
Phononic
Asetek
Cooler Master
Noctua
CRYORIG
ARCTIC COOLING
DEEPCOOL
Scythe
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 CPU Heatsink Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global CPU Heatsink Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global CPU Heatsink Overall Market Size
2.1 Global CPU Heatsink Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global CPU Heatsink Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global CPU Heatsink Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top CPU Heatsink Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global CPU Heatsink Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global CPU Heatsink Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global CPU Heatsink Sales by Companies
3.5 Global CPU Heatsink Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 CPU Heatsink Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers CPU Heatsink Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 CPU Heatsink Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 CPU Heatsink Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 CPU Heatsink Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global CPU Heatsink Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Air Cooling
4.1.3 Water Cooling
4.1.4 Thermoel
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Vapor Chamber Heatsink Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Spelled Heatsink Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Spelled Heatsink Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027