Bungee Shock Cord Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A Bungee Shock Cord is an elastic cord composed of one or more elastic strands forming a core, usually covered in a woven cotton or polypropylene sheath. The sheath does not materially extend elastically, but it is braided with its strands spiralling around the core so that a longitudinal pull causes it to squeeze the core, transmitting the core’s elastic compression to the longitudinal extension of the sheath and cord.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bungee Shock Cord in global, including the following market information:
Global Bungee Shock Cord Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bungee Shock Cord Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Bungee Shock Cord companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bungee Shock Cord market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Heavy Duty Cord Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bungee Shock Cord include Hampton Products, Strainrite, Rhino USA, Erickson, GLT Products, Nite Ize, Recmar Products, Kotap and Spidertarp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bungee Shock Cord manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bungee Shock Cord Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bungee Shock Cord Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Heavy Duty Cord
Lightweight Cord
Global Bungee Shock Cord Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bungee Shock Cord Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Bungee Jumping
Other Sports
Global Bungee Shock Cord Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bungee Shock Cord Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bungee Shock Cord revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bungee Shock Cord revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bungee Shock Cord sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Bungee Shock Cord sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hampton Products
Strainrite
Rhino USA
Erickson
GLT Products
Nite Ize
Recmar Products
Kotap
Spidertarp
Reese/Horizon Global Corporation
Huang Buffalo Co., Ltd
Master Lock Company LLC
Starling’s
FORTEM
Strapright
Bihlerflex
Better Bungee
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bungee Shock Cord Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bungee Shock Cord Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bungee Shock Cord Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bungee Shock Cord Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bungee Shock Cord Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bungee Shock Cord Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bungee Shock Cord Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bungee Shock Cord Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bungee Shock Cord Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bungee Shock Cord Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bungee Shock Cord Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bungee Shock Cord Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bungee Shock Cord Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bungee Shock Cord Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bungee Shock Cord Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bungee Shock Cord Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Bungee Shock Cord Market Size Markets, 2021 &
