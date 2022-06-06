DLP 3D Printer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of DLP 3D Printer in global, including the following market information:
Global DLP 3D Printer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global DLP 3D Printer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five DLP 3D Printer companies in 2021 (%)
The global DLP 3D Printer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of DLP 3D Printer include EnvisionTEC, Flashforge, B9Creations, NewPro3D, Kudo3D Inc, G3D, Ackuretta Technologies Pvt. Ltd, CoLiDo and PRODWAYS. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the DLP 3D Printer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global DLP 3D Printer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global DLP 3D Printer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
30-50 ?m Resolution XY
51-100 ?m Resolution XY
>100 ?m Resolution XY
Global DLP 3D Printer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global DLP 3D Printer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace and Defense
Tool and Mold Making
Automotive
Healthcare
Academic Institutions
Others
Global DLP 3D Printer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global DLP 3D Printer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies DLP 3D Printer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies DLP 3D Printer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies DLP 3D Printer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies DLP 3D Printer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
EnvisionTEC
Flashforge
B9Creations
NewPro3D
Kudo3D Inc
G3D
Ackuretta Technologies Pvt. Ltd
CoLiDo
PRODWAYS
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 DLP 3D Printer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global DLP 3D Printer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global DLP 3D Printer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global DLP 3D Printer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global DLP 3D Printer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global DLP 3D Printer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top DLP 3D Printer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global DLP 3D Printer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global DLP 3D Printer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global DLP 3D Printer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global DLP 3D Printer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 DLP 3D Printer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers DLP 3D Printer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 DLP 3D Printer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 DLP 3D Printer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 DLP 3D Printer Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global DLP 3D Printer Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 <30 ?m Resolution XY
