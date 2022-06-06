Construction Plastics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Construction Plastics in global, including the following market information:

Global Construction Plastics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Construction Plastics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Construction Plastics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Construction Plastics market was valued at 85900 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 119070 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermoplastics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Construction Plastics include DuPont, BASF, DOW, Borealis, DSM, Solvay, Arkema, PetroChina and Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Construction Plastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Construction Plastics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Construction Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thermoplastics

Thermosetting Plastics

Global Construction Plastics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Construction Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Construction Plastics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Construction Plastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Construction Plastics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Construction Plastics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Construction Plastics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Construction Plastics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DuPont

BASF

DOW

Borealis

DSM

Solvay

Arkema

PetroChina

Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic

Dragon Building Products

Sinomach General

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Construction Plastics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Construction Plastics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Construction Plastics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Construction Plastics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Construction Plastics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Construction Plastics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Construction Plastics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Construction Plastics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Construction Plastics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Construction Plastics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Construction Plastics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Construction Plastics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Construction Plastics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Construction Plastics Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Construction Plastics Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Construction Plastics Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

