Bio PLA Films Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bio PLA Films in global, including the following market information:
Global Bio PLA Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bio PLA Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Bio PLA Films companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bio PLA Films market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
High Barrier PLA Films Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bio PLA Films include Toray Industries, Amcor, Plastic Union, Treofan Film International, NatureWorks, Teijin, Taghleef Industries, Mondi Group and Innovia Films. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bio PLA Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bio PLA Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Bio PLA Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
High Barrier PLA Films
Transparent PLA Films
Global Bio PLA Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Bio PLA Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverage Packaging
Medical
Garbage Sacks
Shopping Sacks
Other
Global Bio PLA Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Bio PLA Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bio PLA Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bio PLA Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bio PLA Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Bio PLA Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Toray Industries
Amcor
Plastic Union
Treofan Film International
NatureWorks
Teijin
Taghleef Industries
Mondi Group
Innovia Films
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bio PLA Films Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bio PLA Films Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bio PLA Films Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bio PLA Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bio PLA Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bio PLA Films Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bio PLA Films Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bio PLA Films Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bio PLA Films Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bio PLA Films Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bio PLA Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bio PLA Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bio PLA Films Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio PLA Films Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bio PLA Films Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio PLA Films Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Bio PLA Films Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 High Barrier PLA Films
4.1.3 Transpare
