Bio PLA Films Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bio PLA Films in global, including the following market information:

Global Bio PLA Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bio PLA Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Bio PLA Films companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bio PLA Films market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High Barrier PLA Films Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bio PLA Films include Toray Industries, Amcor, Plastic Union, Treofan Film International, NatureWorks, Teijin, Taghleef Industries, Mondi Group and Innovia Films. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bio PLA Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bio PLA Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Bio PLA Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High Barrier PLA Films

Transparent PLA Films

Global Bio PLA Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Bio PLA Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverage Packaging

Medical

Garbage Sacks

Shopping Sacks

Other

Global Bio PLA Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Bio PLA Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bio PLA Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bio PLA Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bio PLA Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Bio PLA Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Toray Industries

Amcor

Plastic Union

Treofan Film International

NatureWorks

Teijin

Taghleef Industries

Mondi Group

Innovia Films

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bio PLA Films Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bio PLA Films Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bio PLA Films Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bio PLA Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bio PLA Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bio PLA Films Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bio PLA Films Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bio PLA Films Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bio PLA Films Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bio PLA Films Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bio PLA Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bio PLA Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bio PLA Films Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio PLA Films Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bio PLA Films Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio PLA Films Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Bio PLA Films Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 High Barrier PLA Films

4.1.3 Transpare

