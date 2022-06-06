Rroll-ons Antiperspirant Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rroll-ons Antiperspirant in global, including the following market information:
Global Rroll-ons Antiperspirant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Rroll-ons Antiperspirant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Rroll-ons Antiperspirant companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rroll-ons Antiperspirant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aluminum Chloride Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rroll-ons Antiperspirant include SCHMIDT?S DEODORANT COMPANY LLC, Lavanila, Fresh, Henkel, Loreal, Unilever, Beiersdorf, Godrej and Amway, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rroll-ons Antiperspirant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rroll-ons Antiperspirant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Rroll-ons Antiperspirant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Aluminum Chloride Type
Aluminum Zirconium Trichlorohydrex Type
Others
Global Rroll-ons Antiperspirant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Rroll-ons Antiperspirant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Departmental Stores
Speciality Stores
Online Retail
Global Rroll-ons Antiperspirant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Rroll-ons Antiperspirant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rroll-ons Antiperspirant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rroll-ons Antiperspirant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Rroll-ons Antiperspirant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Rroll-ons Antiperspirant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SCHMIDT?S DEODORANT COMPANY LLC
Lavanila
Fresh
Henkel
Loreal
Unilever
Beiersdorf
Godrej
Amway
Clinique Laboratories, llc
A.P. Deauville
P&G
Clarion Brands, LLC
Walgreen Co
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rroll-ons Antiperspirant Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rroll-ons Antiperspirant Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rroll-ons Antiperspirant Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rroll-ons Antiperspirant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rroll-ons Antiperspirant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rroll-ons Antiperspirant Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rroll-ons Antiperspirant Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rroll-ons Antiperspirant Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rroll-ons Antiperspirant Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rroll-ons Antiperspirant Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rroll-ons Antiperspirant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rroll-ons Antiperspirant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rroll-ons Antiperspirant Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rroll-ons Antiperspirant Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rroll-ons Antiperspirant Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rroll-ons Antiperspirant Companies
4 S
