Potato Pregel Starch Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Pregelatinized starch is starch which has been cooked and then dried in the starch factory on a drum dryer or in an extruder making the starch cold-water-soluble. Potato Pregel Starch is the pregelatinized starch made of potato.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Potato Pregel Starch in global, including the following market information:

Global Potato Pregel Starch Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Potato Pregel Starch Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ((MT))

Global top five Potato Pregel Starch companies in 2021 (%)

The global Potato Pregel Starch market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Potato Pregel Starch include Roquette Frères, Visco Starch, Ingredion, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Vikram and Novidon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Potato Pregel Starch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Potato Pregel Starch Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & ((MT))

Global Potato Pregel Starch Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Global Potato Pregel Starch Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & ((MT))

Global Potato Pregel Starch Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Frozen Products

Fish Feed

Food

Pharmaceutical

Others

Global Potato Pregel Starch Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & ((MT))

Global Potato Pregel Starch Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Potato Pregel Starch revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Potato Pregel Starch revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Potato Pregel Starch sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ((MT))

Key companies Potato Pregel Starch sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Roquette Frères

Visco Starch

Ingredion

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Vikram

Novidon

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Potato Pregel Starch Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Potato Pregel Starch Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Potato Pregel Starch Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Potato Pregel Starch Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Potato Pregel Starch Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Potato Pregel Starch Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Potato Pregel Starch Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Potato Pregel Starch Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Potato Pregel Starch Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Potato Pregel Starch Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Potato Pregel Starch Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Potato Pregel Starch Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Potato Pregel Starch Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Potato Pregel Starch Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Potato Pregel Starch Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Potato Pregel Starch Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

