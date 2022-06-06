Floor Plan Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Floor planner software for space plan creation and visualization that suits both amateurs and professional designers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Floor Plan Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Floor Plan Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Floor Plan Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

2D Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Floor Plan Software include RoomSketcher, Havertys, Opun Planner, MagicPlan, Floor Plan Creator, Amikasa, Home Design 3D, Roomstyler/Floorplanner and Chief Architect, Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Floor Plan Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Floor Plan Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Floor Plan Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

2D

3D

Global Floor Plan Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Floor Plan Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Designers

Hobbyists

Other

Global Floor Plan Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Floor Plan Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Floor Plan Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Floor Plan Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

RoomSketcher

Havertys

Opun Planner

MagicPlan

Floor Plan Creator

Amikasa

Home Design 3D

Roomstyler/Floorplanner

Chief Architect, Inc

EasternGraphics GmbH

DassaultSyst?mes

Carlisle Place Ventures Ltd

Philips

Turner’s Budget Furniture

20-20 Technologies Inc

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Floor Plan Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Floor Plan Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Floor Plan Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Floor Plan Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Floor Plan Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Floor Plan Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Floor Plan Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Floor Plan Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Floor Plan Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Floor Plan Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Floor Plan Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Floor Plan Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Floor Plan Software Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Floor Plan S

