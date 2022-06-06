Flame Retardant PC-ABS Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
PC/ABS (Polycarbonate/Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) is a blend of PC and ABS providing unique combination of the high processability of ABS with the excellent mechanical properties, impact and heat resistance of PC.Flame Retardant PC-ABS refers to the PC/ABS with Flame Retardant.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Flame Retardant PC-ABS in global, including the following market information:
Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ((K MT))
Global top five Flame Retardant PC-ABS companies in 2021 (%)
The global Flame Retardant PC-ABS market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Injection Molding Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Flame Retardant PC-ABS include Covestro, LG Chem, Great Eastern Resins Industrial Co. Ltd, TEIJIN LIMITED, Novalca, Selon, LOTTE, Ningbo Puli Long Polymer Materials Co., Ltd and SABIC and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Flame Retardant PC-ABS manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & ((K MT))
Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Injection Molding
Extrusion Molding
Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & ((K MT))
Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Appliances
Automotive and Transportation
Consumer Products
Medical
IT and Communication
Others
Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & ((K MT))
Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Flame Retardant PC-ABS revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Flame Retardant PC-ABS revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Flame Retardant PC-ABS sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ((K MT))
Key companies Flame Retardant PC-ABS sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Covestro
LG Chem
Great Eastern Resins Industrial Co. Ltd
TEIJIN LIMITED
Novalca
Selon
LOTTE
Ningbo Puli Long Polymer Materials Co., Ltd
SABIC
Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flame Retardant PC-ABS Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Flame Retardant PC-ABS Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Flame Retardant PC-ABS Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flame Retardant PC-ABS Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Flame Retardant PC-ABS Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flame Retardant PC-ABS Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flame Retardant PC-ABS Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flame Retardant PC-ABS Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
