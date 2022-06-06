Turmeric Supplement Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Turmeric Supplement is produced from pure turmeric rhizomes and is packed with curcumin, a strong antioxidant with powerful anti-inflammatory properties. Turmeric can support joint health, a strong digestive system and natural healing.It mainly covers Powder,Tablet and Capsule.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Turmeric Supplement in global, including the following market information:

Global Turmeric Supplement Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Turmeric Supplement Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Turmeric Supplement companies in 2021 (%)

The global Turmeric Supplement market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Turmeric Supplement include Terrasoul-Superfoods, Healthworks, Anthony’s Goods, Organic India, P&G/New Chapter, MegaFood, Solgar Inc., Oregon?s Wild Harvest and Source Naturals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Turmeric Supplement manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Turmeric Supplement Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Turmeric Supplement Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powder

Tablet

Capsule

Global Turmeric Supplement Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Turmeric Supplement Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Arthritis

Digestive Issues

Older Adults

High Cholesterol

Athletes

Others

Global Turmeric Supplement Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Turmeric Supplement Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Turmeric Supplement revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Turmeric Supplement revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Turmeric Supplement sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Turmeric Supplement sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Terrasoul-Superfoods

Healthworks

Anthony’s Goods

Organic India

P&G/New Chapter

MegaFood

Solgar Inc.

Oregon?s Wild Harvest

Source Naturals

Bluebonnet

Youtheory/Nutrawise Corporation

NAVITAS ORGANICS

Himalaya Herbal Healthcare

Jiva Organic Foods

Gaia Herbs

Go Nutra

Puritan’s Pride

24 MANTRA ORGANIC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Turmeric Supplement Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Turmeric Supplement Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Turmeric Supplement Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Turmeric Supplement Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Turmeric Supplement Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Turmeric Supplement Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Turmeric Supplement Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Turmeric Supplement Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Turmeric Supplement Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Turmeric Supplement Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Turmeric Supplement Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Turmeric Supplement Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Turmeric Supplement Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Turmeric Supplement Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Turmeric Supplement Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Turmeric Supplement Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Turmeric Supp

