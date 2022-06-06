Turmeric Supplement Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Turmeric Supplement is produced from pure turmeric rhizomes and is packed with curcumin, a strong antioxidant with powerful anti-inflammatory properties. Turmeric can support joint health, a strong digestive system and natural healing.It mainly covers Powder,Tablet and Capsule.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Turmeric Supplement in global, including the following market information:
Global Turmeric Supplement Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Turmeric Supplement Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Turmeric Supplement companies in 2021 (%)
The global Turmeric Supplement market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Turmeric Supplement include Terrasoul-Superfoods, Healthworks, Anthony’s Goods, Organic India, P&G/New Chapter, MegaFood, Solgar Inc., Oregon?s Wild Harvest and Source Naturals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Turmeric Supplement manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Turmeric Supplement Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Turmeric Supplement Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Powder
Tablet
Capsule
Global Turmeric Supplement Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Turmeric Supplement Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Arthritis
Digestive Issues
Older Adults
High Cholesterol
Athletes
Others
Global Turmeric Supplement Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Turmeric Supplement Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Turmeric Supplement revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Turmeric Supplement revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Turmeric Supplement sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Turmeric Supplement sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Terrasoul-Superfoods
Healthworks
Anthony’s Goods
Organic India
P&G/New Chapter
MegaFood
Solgar Inc.
Oregon?s Wild Harvest
Source Naturals
Bluebonnet
Youtheory/Nutrawise Corporation
NAVITAS ORGANICS
Himalaya Herbal Healthcare
Jiva Organic Foods
Gaia Herbs
Go Nutra
Puritan’s Pride
24 MANTRA ORGANIC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Turmeric Supplement Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Turmeric Supplement Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Turmeric Supplement Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Turmeric Supplement Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Turmeric Supplement Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Turmeric Supplement Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Turmeric Supplement Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Turmeric Supplement Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Turmeric Supplement Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Turmeric Supplement Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Turmeric Supplement Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Turmeric Supplement Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Turmeric Supplement Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Turmeric Supplement Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Turmeric Supplement Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Turmeric Supplement Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Turmeric Supp
