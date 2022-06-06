Rooftop PV System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A Rooftop PV System is a photovoltaic system that has its electricity-generating solar panels mounted on the rooftop of a residential or commercial building or structure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rooftop PV System in global, including the following market information:

Global Rooftop PV System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rooftop PV System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MW)

Global top five Rooftop PV System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rooftop PV System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Crystalline Silicon Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rooftop PV System include Jinko Solar, Trina Solar, Canadian Solar, JA Solar, Hanwha, First Solar, Yingli, SunPower and Sharp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rooftop PV System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rooftop PV System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Rooftop PV System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Crystalline Silicon

Thin Film

Global Rooftop PV System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Rooftop PV System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Non-residential

Residential

Global Rooftop PV System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Rooftop PV System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rooftop PV System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rooftop PV System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rooftop PV System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MW)

Key companies Rooftop PV System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Jinko Solar

Trina Solar

Canadian Solar

JA Solar

Hanwha

First Solar

Yingli

SunPower

Sharp

Solarworld

Eging PV

Risen

Kyocera Solar

GCL

Longi Solar

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rooftop PV System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rooftop PV System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rooftop PV System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rooftop PV System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rooftop PV System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rooftop PV System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rooftop PV System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rooftop PV System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rooftop PV System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rooftop PV System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rooftop PV System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rooftop PV System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rooftop PV System Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rooftop PV System Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rooftop PV System Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rooftop PV System Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Rooftop PV System Market Size Markets, 2021 &

