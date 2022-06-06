Industrial Cobot Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Industrial Cobot is a robot intended to physically interact with humans in a shared workspace. In addition, a collaborative robot is less bulky and much easier to operate than other equipment when loads between 50 and 100 kilos must be handled.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Cobot in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Cobot Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Cobot Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Industrial Cobot companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Cobot market was valued at 793.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1644.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Upto 5kg Cobot Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Cobot include Universal Robots, Rethink Robotics, ABB, Fanuc, KUKA and Kawasaki, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Cobot manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Cobot Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Cobot Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Upto 5kg Cobot

5~10 kg Cobot

Above 10kg Cobot

Global Industrial Cobot Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Cobot Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Electronics

Metal and Machining

Plastic and Polymers

Food and Beverages

Others

Global Industrial Cobot Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Cobot Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Cobot revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Cobot revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Cobot sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Industrial Cobot sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Universal Robots

Rethink Robotics

ABB

Fanuc

KUKA

Kawasaki

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Cobot Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Cobot Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Cobot Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Cobot Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Cobot Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Cobot Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Cobot Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Cobot Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Cobot Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Cobot Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Cobot Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Cobot Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Cobot Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Cobot Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Cobot Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Cobot Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Industrial Cobot Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

