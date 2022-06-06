Industrial Cobot Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Industrial Cobot is a robot intended to physically interact with humans in a shared workspace. In addition, a collaborative robot is less bulky and much easier to operate than other equipment when loads between 50 and 100 kilos must be handled.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Cobot in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Cobot Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Cobot Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Industrial Cobot companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Cobot market was valued at 793.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1644.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Upto 5kg Cobot Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Cobot include Universal Robots, Rethink Robotics, ABB, Fanuc, KUKA and Kawasaki, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Cobot manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Cobot Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Cobot Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Upto 5kg Cobot
5~10 kg Cobot
Above 10kg Cobot
Global Industrial Cobot Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Cobot Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Electronics
Metal and Machining
Plastic and Polymers
Food and Beverages
Others
Global Industrial Cobot Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Cobot Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Cobot revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Cobot revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial Cobot sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Industrial Cobot sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Universal Robots
Rethink Robotics
ABB
Fanuc
KUKA
Kawasaki
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Cobot Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Cobot Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Cobot Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Cobot Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Cobot Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Cobot Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Cobot Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Cobot Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Cobot Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Cobot Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Cobot Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Cobot Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Cobot Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Cobot Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Cobot Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Cobot Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Industrial Cobot Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
