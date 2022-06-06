Security and Patrol Vessels Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A Security and Patrol Vessel is a relatively small naval vessel generally designed for coastal defense duties.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Security and Patrol Vessels in global, including the following market information:
Global Security and Patrol Vessels Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Security and Patrol Vessels Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Security and Patrol Vessels companies in 2021 (%)
The global Security and Patrol Vessels market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Small Security and Patrol Vessels Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Security and Patrol Vessels include Fassmer, SAFE Boats, Sunbird Yacht (Yaguang), Asis Boats, Maritime Partner AS, Marine Alutech, FB Design, BCGP and PALFINGER MARINE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Security and Patrol Vessels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Security and Patrol Vessels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Security and Patrol Vessels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Small Security and Patrol Vessels
Medium Security and Patrol Vessels
Large Security and Patrol Vessels
Global Security and Patrol Vessels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Security and Patrol Vessels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Military
Police Patrol
Rescue
Others
Global Security and Patrol Vessels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Security and Patrol Vessels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Security and Patrol Vessels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Security and Patrol Vessels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Security and Patrol Vessels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Security and Patrol Vessels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Fassmer
SAFE Boats
Sunbird Yacht (Yaguang)
Asis Boats
Maritime Partner AS
Marine Alutech
FB Design
BCGP
PALFINGER MARINE
Sumidagawa Shipyard
HiSiBi
Willard Marine
South Boats IOW
Connor Industries
Grup Aresa Internacional
Changzhou FRP Boatbuilding
Boomeranger Boats
Kvichak
Jianglong
Titan Boats
Delta Power Group
LOMOcean Design
Metal Shark Aluminum Boats
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Security and Patrol Vessels Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Security and Patrol Vessels Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Security and Patrol Vessels Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Security and Patrol Vessels Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Security and Patrol Vessels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Security and Patrol Vessels Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Security and Patrol Vessels Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Security and Patrol Vessels Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Security and Patrol Vessels Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Security and Patrol Vessels Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Security and Patrol Vessels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Security and Patrol Vessels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Security and Patrol Vessels Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Security and Patrol Vessels Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Security and Patrol Vessels Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
