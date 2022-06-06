Custom Coated Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Custom Coated Tape in global, including the following market information:
Global Custom Coated Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Custom Coated Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Custom Coated Tape companies in 2021 (%)
The global Custom Coated Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Double Coated Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Custom Coated Tape include 3M, Ellsworth Adhesives, MBK Tape Solutions, STOCKWELL ELASTOMERICS, INC., Papertec, Inc, BUDNICK CONVERTING, Twincom Incorporated, Complete Packaging & Shipping Supplies and Can-Do National Tape, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Custom Coated Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Custom Coated Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Custom Coated Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Double Coated Tape
Single Coated Tape
Global Custom Coated Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Custom Coated Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Power
Healthcare
Stationery
Other Industries
Global Custom Coated Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Custom Coated Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Custom Coated Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Custom Coated Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Custom Coated Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Custom Coated Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Ellsworth Adhesives
MBK Tape Solutions
STOCKWELL ELASTOMERICS, INC.
Papertec, Inc
BUDNICK CONVERTING
Twincom Incorporated
Complete Packaging & Shipping Supplies
Can-Do National Tape
Sun Process Converting, Inc
Swift Textile Metalizing LLC
ProtoPak Engineering Corporation
Marian
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Custom Coated Tape Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Custom Coated Tape Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Custom Coated Tape Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Custom Coated Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Custom Coated Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Custom Coated Tape Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Custom Coated Tape Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Custom Coated Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Custom Coated Tape Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Custom Coated Tape Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Custom Coated Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Custom Coated Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Custom Coated Tape Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Custom Coated Tape Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Custom Coated Tape Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Custom Coated Tape Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Custom Coated Tape Market Siz
