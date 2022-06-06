Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins in global, including the following market information:
Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins companies in 2021 (%)
The global Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyamide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins include DSM, BASF, DuPont, Royal Ten Cate, SABIC, Solvay, Hanwha Advanced Materials, Quadrant Plastics Composite and JFE Chemicals Corporation. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyamide
Polypropylene
Others
Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automobiles
Aerospace & Defense
Electrical & Electronics
Consumer Goods
Others
Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DSM
BASF
DuPont
Royal Ten Cate
SABIC
Solvay
Hanwha Advanced Materials
Quadrant Plastics Composite
JFE Chemicals Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins Compani
